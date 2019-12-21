LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -- Fire officials said six people died in an apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to the Alpine Motel Apartments, located at 213 N. 9th Street, near Stewart Avenue, around 4:13 a.m. on Dec. 21.
When crews arrived to the wood-framed building, they reported heavy smoke was seen coming from the building. Multiple people were spotted hanging from windows on the second floor of the three-story building, some of whom reportedly jumped, LVFR said.
The building,a few blocks from the Fremont Street Experience, has 42 units.
UPDATE: 6AM. TOC: 4:13AM. 213 N 9th St. ALPINE APARTMENT MOTEL, 2-Alarm fire in 3-sto motel - OUT, 4 fatalities, 7 taken to Hosp/5 critical, cause UNDER INVESTIGATION, crews checking for hotspots, investigation mode. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/yQaRZtCzlI— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019
JUMPING FROM THE WINDOWS
A second alarm was immediately called, which doubled the resources on scene with an additional 10 EMS transports, fire officials said. Ladder rescues were quickly conducted on the side of the building to save people hanging from the windows. A fall from more than 16 feet can be deadly.
According to LVFR public information officer Tim Szymanski, sheets were hanging outside the windows where people tried to escape. One of the jumpers was a pregnant woman who suffered critical injuries.
Several of the injuries reported included smoke inhalation and multiple fractures.
According to fire officials, the fire originated from first-floor apartment. Firefighters had the flames out in less than a minute and the fire was contained in the apartment.
Visibility was low in the building due to soot and smoke, which was why people were hanging outside the building to escape, Szymanski explained. The occupant of the unit that caught on fire appeared to have left the door open, allowing smoke to fill the building.
"The biggest contributor to smoke is polyurethane foam," he said. "So, when you get that burning - a mattress, a sofa - anything that has foam rubber in it, that puts out copious amounts of smoke."
Szymanski added that had the door been closed, the smoke might have been contained to the apartment.
"Doors are the best piece of fire equipment in any building, including your home," he said.
VIDEO OF SCENE. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/YouR6y4jIN— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019
SIX PEOPLE DEAD, MORE THAN DOZEN INJURED
After the fire was extinguished, Szymanski said firefighters found three people dead inside the apartment, and another person's body was located on the sidewalk about a block away from the building.
In total, 13 people were taken to the hospital, five of whom were in critical condition, LVFR said. One of the people in critical condition was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Six people died as a result of the fire.
Most of the injuries were from smoke inhalation, however Szymanski said victims also had fractures, including on with broken legs and possibly a broken back.
Residents reported awakening to pounding on doors around 4 a.m.
By the time Matthew Sykes got his clothes on to flee, one end of his second-floor hallway was choked with thick black smoke, as was a stairwell, making it impassable for he and his wife.
“The whole place was like one big black cloud of smoke — couldn’t get down the stairs,” Sykes told The Associated Press.
Fire officials said two cats and dog also perished in the fire, and one dog was rescued. Szymanski said the dog is currently being treated for smoke inhalation by a veterinarian and will be taken to Animal Control, which will hold the dog for 10 days.
The American Red Cross and the City of Las Vegas's Office of Emergency Management was called to assist those who had been displaced by the fire.
RESIDENTS: NO HEAT IN BUILDING
Szymanski said 42 people were affected of the 70 who live there, and were being cared for on the campus of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts at the corner of 9th Street and Bridger Avenue.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but appeared to be "accidental in nature."
Fire investigators determined the fire started near or on the stove, as all the burners were turned on. According to Szymanski, investigators with the Clark County Fire Department spoke to those who were displaced, and learned that the building had no heat.
Several occupants told investigators they were using their stoves for heating.
Temperatures overnight have been dipping into the high 30s, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Chris Outler says the low was 40 degrees early Sunday.
The occupant of the apartment where the fire started has not been located.
"We've always told people never use a stove as a heating device," Szymanski said. "They're not designed for that, and what happens is that [the stove] can overheat and catch fire. This might be one of those cases, but it remains under investigation."
Homicide detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, CSI and the Clark County coroner also responded to the scene. According to Szymanski, this is routine whenever there's a fatal fire.
8AM UPDATE: All agencies, @LasVegasFD Fire Investigators, @LVMPD Homicide & CSI & @CCCoroner investigators on scene investigating incident, this is STANDARD PROCEDURE for any fatal fire in @CityOfLasVegas. Total numbers now 5 fatalities, 13 injured, @RedCrossUtahNV 23 displaced. pic.twitter.com/2IFDf54z2D— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019
WORST FATAL FIRE SINCE 1980
"This is the worst fire fatality that we've had in the City of Las Vegas since the inception of the fire department," Szymanski said. "The most fire fatalities we've ever had is three, and we've had that three times in the history of the department, but we've never had six at one time."
Szymanski went on to say that his colleagues at CCFD couldn't think of an incident with a high fatality count, outside of the 1980 MGM Grand Hotel fire, where 87 people died and more than 700 were injured.
Damage costs were estimated at $475,000.
"Again, it's this time of the year, this is the perfect storm for fires," he said. "This is the period firefighters the most nervous, in addition to the Fourth of July each year. We've got Christmas trees, candles and heating devices."
BUILDING FROM 1972
It wasn't immediately known if there were any code violations. The owner of the building was being contacted by investigators for further information.
The Las Vegas Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating to see if there had been any violations, Szymanski said. The investigation will look to see when the building had been last inspected, what safety devices were in place and speak to witnesses.
Szymanski said firefighters reported hearing smoke alarms going off, but not fire alarms.
Because numerous city departments will be involved in the investigation, Szymanski said it would take some time to determine if there had been any code violations within the building.
According to property records, the Alpine Motel Apartments were constructed in 1972 and had been recently purchased by Las Vegas Dragon Hotel, LLC on Jan. 20, 2013 for $805,000.
It had also been foreclosed on in 2007 by the Treasurer of Clark County.
Alpine co-owner Malinda Mier released a statement on the fire:
It was with a heavy heart and prayerful mind, I say the following: While scenes like this are hard to watch, and even harder to forget once again, I cannot express enough gratitude for our firefighters and first responders. We are saddened by the loss of life, especially during this time where family and friends are gathering for the holidays. At this time, I am unable to comment while the investigation is underway. I want to thank once again the Las Vegas Fire Department, the Red Cross, church and members of the community for their immediate assistance during this tragedy.
'WE'RE HOMELESS'
Sykes said one apartment on the first floor “was literally just fire and smoke coming out of the windows.”
He and his wife eventually got out of the building by making their way to a neighbor’s apartment. There, they joined other residents in climbing one-by-one out of a bedroom window onto an air conditioning unit before dropping about 15 feet down to the ground below, Sykes said.
He and his wife helped four adults and four children escape, handing the children down to adults, he said.
Sykes said he heard a smoke alarm go off only after he and his wife were already out in the hallway contending with the smoke.
“I’m telling you, that place is totally not fit for anybody to live,” he said.
Sykes, who said he’d lived there about six months, said there had been a small fire in the same building about six months ago.
The fire department warned the owner then that smoke detectors had to be installed, and they were put in about a month later, he said.
“But after that, this is what happens," he said. “Now my wife and I, we need to find a place to live. We’re homeless for the time being.”
Sal Moreno, who lives in the apartment building next door, said police banged on his door around 4:30 a.m. and he fled into a street lit up with police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.
"They made us leave," Moreno said. “There was people running out with their cats and their dog. ... It was hectic. It was hectic. It was crazy."
He said the building that burned was low-rent, and he’d heard some of the residents were using their ovens to stay warm because they didn’t have heat.
“It’s kind of a rough little neighborhood,” he said.
The coroner will release the victim's identities will be released once their families have been notified.
Michelle L. Price, Paul Davenport and Marc Levy of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
