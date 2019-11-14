NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a wrong-way crash early Thursday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 northbound at Lake Mead around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 14.
NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said a female wrong-way driver driving a black Volkswagen died in the crash.
Buratczuk said the wrong-way driver caused three separate crashes. One driver had to swerve and hit the median to avoid hitting the wrong-way driver, according to Buratczuk. No one in that car was injured.
Two other people were in a vehicle hit head-on by the wrong-way driver, Buratczuk said. They were taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
A third car swerved and clipped a different car to avoid the wrong-way driver, Buratczuk said.
Buratczuk said impairment is suspected in the crash.
NHP advised that I-15 northbound was closed for investigation and all vehicles would have to exit at Lake Mead. Buratzcuk said the are would be closed for a minimum of three hours for investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
