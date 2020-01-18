LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was found dead after multiple vehicles caught fire early Saturday morning.
Clark County Fire Department said they responded to the fire at 2094 Lincoln Road near Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards around 2:50 a.m. Jan. 18 with assistance from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire Department.
Firefighters found "a fully involved travel trailer and multiple vehicles on fire," CCFD said. CCFD said the fire was knocked down just after 3 a.m.
CCFD said person was found dead inside the trailer. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the deceased once family is notified.
On Thursday, a body was found after a shed fire on the same street, 2350 Lincoln Road. CCFD couldn't confirm if the two fires were connected and said both fires were still under investigation.
