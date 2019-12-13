LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people died after an early-morning crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Friday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road.
Metro said a 2012 Dodge Charger was speeding northbound on Pecos when it clipped the back of a pickup truck. The Charger was flying from the impact and hit a power pole. Police said the car burst into flames.
The truck driver told police they noticed the Charger speeding behind him before the crash.
A man and woman in the Charger died, police said. Their identities will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once family is notified.
LVMPD said it's unknown if the deceased driver was impaired and impairment was not suspected for the uninjured driver. LVMPD said they did not believe the uninjured driver was at fault.
Pecos was closed in both directions between Lake Mead and Owens Avenue while police investigated, LVMPD said. Lake Mead was closed eastbound at Pecos but reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.
Police expected the area to be closed for two to three hours and advised drivers to avoid the area.
The incident marks the 96th and 97th traffic-related deaths for Metro's jurisdiction in 2019.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Nothing good happens after midnight!
