LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a double-fatal crash in the northeast valley Monday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Dec. 30 in the parking lot of 3030 North Lamb Boulevard south of Cheyenne Avenue.
Traffic is being shut down northbound on Lamb Blvd at Cheyenne Ave due to a fatal traffic collision. Please avoid the area.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 31, 2019
LVMPD said a 2000 GMC Yukon was traveling northbound on Lamb north of Cecile Avenue and exited the roadway, entering the parking lot. The Yukon hit a parked flatbed semi-trailer, moving it about 20 feet, according to police.
The driver and passenger in the Yukon were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The identities of the victims will be released after family is notified.
The crash marks the 113th and 114th traffic-related fatalities in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2019. The collision remains under investigation.
This was the second fatal crash of the evening. At about 4 p.m., police said a woman was killed in a crash at Tropical Parkway and Torrey Pines.
