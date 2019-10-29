LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a Nevada Department of Transportation vehicle in the north Las Vegas Valley.
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:18 Tuesday on US-95 northbound near the Snow Mountain exit.
NHP said an NDOT vehicle was northbound in the left shoulder traveling at a slow speed for freeway maintenance when a vehicle rear-ended the truck.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, NHP said. The NDOT employee was not injured and was not taken to the hospital. It is unclear if impairment or speed were factors in the crash.
NHP said US-95 northbound was closed for investigation with traffic being diverted onto Kyle Canyon Road. NHP said drivers will take Kyle Canyon Road to Deer Creek Road then to Lee Canyon Road to get back on northbound US-95.
NHP estimated the closure would last 3-4 hours for investigation.
