LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman died after a three-vehicle crash south of the Las Vegas Strip early Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 7400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard near West Warm Springs Road.
Police said a BMW 530i was traveling southbound on South Las Vegas Boulevard before it left the roadway and hit a guard rail on the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard. The BMW overcorrected, crossing the southbound lanes and going into the northbound lanes, police said.
The BMW hit the front of a 2016 Toyota Highlander in a head-on collision, police said. The Toyota then spun and the Toyota was hit by a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
The driver of the BMW, identified by police as a 42-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Toyota was taken to University Medical Center for serious injuries. The driver of the Hyundai sustained minor injuries, according to police.
Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between Warm Springs and Moberly while police investigated. The area reopened just after 8 a.m.
The crash marks the seventh traffic-related fatality for LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2020. Police continue to investigate.
