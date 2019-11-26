HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Two people were killed and two others had life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night after a crash in Nye County.
Nevada Highway Patrol reported about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 that they were responding to a crash on U.S. 95 at mile marker 40, about halfway between Amargosa Valley and Beatty.
Two people were pronounced dead and two others were critically wounded in the head-on crash, NHP said.
The highway was closed in both directions. NHP said to expect heavy delays.
