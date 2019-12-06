JEAN, NV (FOX5) -- Two people died after a wrong-way crash near Jean Thursday night.
Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 16 around 9:55 p.m Dec. 5.
The 42-year-old male driver in an Oldsmobile sedan was driving the wrong way when it hit a Chevy Express van. Buratczuk said the driver was from Primm.
The male driver in the van was hit in the fast lane and forced into the desert, NHP said.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are investigating for possible speed and impairment. NHP said the driver in the Oldsmobile was not wearing a seat belt.
Southbound lanes of I-15 reopened around 3 a.m. Friday.
(1) comment
They are called dummies
