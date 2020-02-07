NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was found dead after a fire at an abandoned building Friday morning in North Las Vegas.
North Las Vegas Fire Department said the fire was in the 2500 block of McCarran Street overnight, near North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Carey Avenue. Officials said the fire went through the roof on an abandoned single-story multi-family building.
Initially, officials at the scene said no one was injured. Firefighters said they later found a deceased person inside the building.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased person once family has been notified.
Fire and police investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
