LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said three people died, including a 12-year-old girl, after a crash involving a motorcyclist in the west valley Friday night.
Officers were called to the area of West Flamingo Road and Duneville Avenue, near South Jones Boulevard, around 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 13. According to Las Vegas police, a motorcyclist was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
The rider, a 29-year-old man from Las Vegas, was headed west on Flamingo just as the driver of a 2012 Lexus was making a left turn onto Duneville Avenue, police said. The Lexus crossed into the path of the motorcyclist.
The front of the motorcycle struck the right-side of the Lexus, causing the bike to become embedded into the car and both vehicles to overturn, according to Las Vegas police.
The occupants of the Lexus, the 12-year-old girl and a 42-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Las Vegas police said the motorcyclist was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release their identities after their families have been notified.
Flamingo was closed between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road. The closure lasted for several hours.
The collision remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.