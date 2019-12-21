LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials said six people died in an apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to the Alpine Motel Apartments, located at 213 North 9th Street, near North Las Vegas Boulevard, around 4:13 a.m. on Dec. 21.
UPDATE: 6AM. TOC: 4:13AM. 213 N 9th St. ALPINE APARTMENT MOTEL, 2-Alarm fire in 3-sto motel - OUT, 4 fatalities, 7 taken to Hosp/5 critical, cause UNDER INVESTIGATION, crews checking for hotspots, investigation mode. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/yQaRZtCzlI— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019
When crews arrived, they heavy smoke was seen coming from the building. Multiple people were spotted hanging from windows on the second floor of the three-story building, some of whom reportedly jumped, LVFR said.
A second alarm was immediately called, which doubled the resources on scene with an additional 10 EMS transports, fire officials said. Ladder rescues were quickly conducted on the side of the building to save people hanging from the windows. A fall from more than 16 feet can be deadly.
According to LVFR public information officer Tim Szymanski, sheets were seen hanging outside the windows where people tried to escape. One of the jumpers was a pregnant woman who suffered critical injuries.
Several of the injuries reported included smoke inhalation and multiple fractures.
According to fire officials, the fire originated from first-floor apartment. Firefighters had the flames out in less than a minute and the fire was contained in the apartment.
Visibility was low in the building due to soot and smoke, which was why people were hanging outside the building to escape, Szymanski explained. The occupant of the unit that caught on fire appeared to have left the door open, allowing smoke to fill the building.
VIDEO OF SCENE. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/YouR6y4jIN— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019
"The biggest contributor to smoke is polyurethane foam," he said. "So, when you get that burning - a mattress, a sofa - anything that has foam rubber in it, that puts out copious amounts of smoke."
Szymanski added that had the door been closed, the smoke might have been contained to the apartment.
"Doors are the best piece of fire equipment in any building, including your home," he said.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found three people dead inside the apartment, and another body was located on the sidewalk about a block away from the building.
In total, 13 people were taken to the hospital, five of whom were in critical condition, LVFR said. One of the people in critical condition was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Six people died as a result of the fire.
Fire officials said two cats and dog also perished in the fire, and one dog was rescued. Szymanski said the dog is currently being treated for smoke inhalation by a veterinarian and will be taken to Animal Control, which will hold the dog for 10 days.
The American Red Cross and the City of Las Vegas's Office of Emergency Management was called to assist those who had been displaced by the fire.
Szymanski said 30 to 35 people were affected, and were being cared for on the campus of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts at the corner of 9th Street and Bridger Avenue.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but appeared to be "accidental in nature."
Fire investigators determined the fire started near or on the stove, as all the burners were turned on. According to Szymanski, investigators with the Clark County Fire Department spoke to those who were displaced, and learned that the building had no heat.
Several occupants told investigators they were using their stoves for heating.
"We've always told people never use a stove as a heating device," Szymanski said. "They're not designed for that, and what happens is that [the stove] can overheat and catch fire. This might be one of those cases, but it remains under investigation."
Homicide detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, CSI and the Clark County coroner also responded to the scene. According to Szymanski, this is routine whenever there's a fatal fire.
8AM UPDATE: All agencies, @LasVegasFD Fire Investigators, @LVMPD Homicide & CSI & @CCCoroner investigators on scene investigating incident, this is STANDARD PROCEDURE for any fatal fire in @CityOfLasVegas. Total numbers now 5 fatalities, 13 injured, @RedCrossUtahNV 23 displaced. pic.twitter.com/2IFDf54z2D— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019
"This is the worst fire fatality that we've had in the City of Las Vegas since the inception of the fire department," Szymanski said. "The most fire fatalities we've ever had is three, and we've had that three times in the history of the department, but we've never had six at one time."
Szymanski went on to say that his colleagues at CCFD couldn't think of an incident with a high fatality count, outside of the 1980 MGM Grand fire disaster.
Damage costs were estimated at $475,000.
"Again, it's this time of the year, this is the perfect storm for fires," he said. "This is the period firefighters the most nervous, in addition to the Fourth of July each year. We've got Christmas trees, candles and heating devices."
Road closures will be in effect on 9th Street until further notice. Stewart Avenue was recently reopened to traffic.
It wasn't immediately known if there were any code violations. The owner of the building was being contacted by investigators.
The Las Vegas Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating to see if there had been any violations, Szymanski said. The investigation will look to see when the building had been last inspected, what safety devices were in place and speak to witnesses.
Because numerous city departments will be involved in the investigation, Szymanski said it would take some time to determine if there had been any code violations within the building.
According to property records, the Alpine Motel Apartments were constructed in 1972 and had been recently purchased by Las Vegas Dragon Hotel, LLC on Jan. 20, 2013 for $805,000.
It had also been foreclosed on in 2007 by the Treasurer of Clark County.
Alpine co-owner Malinda Mier released a statement on the fire:
It was with a heavy heart and prayerful mind, I say the following: While scenes like this are hard to watch, and even harder to forget once again, I cannot express enough gratitude for our firefighters and first responders. We are saddened by the loss of life, especially during this time where family and friends are gathering for the holidays. At this time, I am unable to comment while the investigation is underway. I want to thank once again the Las Vegas Fire Department, the Red Cross, church and members of the community for their immediate assistance during this tragedy.
The coroner will release the victim's identities will be released once their families have been notified.
Lots of low lifestyle uneducated people in that area ,should execute these scum drug pushers! Good job to the Las Vegas Fire dept. definitely hard job !
Personal experience is only anecdotal, but it seems to me that the valley has gone through some extra mayhem lately. Stay safe.
