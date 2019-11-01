LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A hip-hop festival made its debut Friday on the north Las Vegas Strip.
The Day N Vegas festival is next to Circus Circus, across the street from the Sahara. It kicked off Friday afternoon, but after a big headliner dropped out, some festivalgoers were wondering if the show would go on.
“It was all my favorite artists performing at once,” Cephas Thomas said. Thomas came to Vegas with a group of friends to celebrate his birthday. He bought tickets to Day N Vegas earlier this year.
Dozens of the biggest names in hip-hop were touted to take the stage at the three-day music festival. But once headliner Travis Scott dropped out just a day before, some festival goers wondered if they were getting duped.
”I found out on Twitter, my friend retweeted it,” Thomas said. “People are devastated. Travis Scott has a rabid fan base. I know a lot of people bought their tickets just for him.”
The festival posted the line-up change on social media, and people started posting their tickets for sale.
One woman said she was selling her tickets because she no longer thought it was worth the price.
Other festival goers saw potential red flags in the last minute changes and announcements.
“We were kind of scared because they wouldn’t drop their set times,” one festivalgoer said.
Thomas said tickets to Day N Vegas were cheaper than comparable festivals.
“I thought it was too good to be true,” he said.
As more artists announced they’ll be here, festivalgoers said they’ll make the most of their tickets and time in Las Vegas.
“It’s still going to be a good time,” Thomas said.
“I feel like they always got to put on a show, either way, so something had to happen,” another festivalgoer said.
FOX5 reached out to the festival organizers for a comment about some of the last-minute changes and announcements but did not hear back before this report.
