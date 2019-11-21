LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Dashcam video captured the moment a Las Vegas driver nearly hit a crossing guard, two children and an adult on Tuesday morning.
The near-miss happened in a school zone directly in front of Sister Robert Joseph Bailey Elementary School.
“I honestly thought I was going to see a tragedy,” said Blanca Morales. “Even once he realized he missed the people in the crosswalk, he didn’t even care to slow down to check and make sure everyone was ok.”
Morales said the driver was male and in a dark-green Mercedes. She hopes the driver is held accountable.
According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the driver was in violation of several laws including failure to yield to a pedestrian, speeding in a school zone and passing in a school zone.
The driver could also face a reckless driving charge. The violations would total near $1,200 and could result in jail time.
Morales said this wasn’t the first time she’s seen drivers ignoring the school zone. She hopes the video will raise awareness.
“There’s a lot of careless driving. Everyone is in a rush in the morning and it is very frustrating,” said Morales. “I just really hope that maybe more drivers will pay attention to their surroundings especially in school zones. Just please respect the rules of the road and please respect the human life that’s on the road while you’re out there.”
