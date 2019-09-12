LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Death Valley National Park’s annual Dark Sky Festival returns in February.
Death Valley is a designated Gold Tier Dark Sky Park, the highest rating of darkness.
Presenters from NASA, Seti Institute, International Dark-Sky Association and the National Park Service will be there to talk all things sky and space.
Topics covered will range from life on other planets to light pollution. Photographers will also get a chance to work directly with astrophotographers.
Visitors will be able to learn more about Death Valley through guided hikes, ranger talks and family programming. At night, there will also be night sky photography meet-ups and a star party.
The event is scheduled for Feb. 21 through 23.
