LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A vacant house fire in the west valley resulted in more than $400,000 in damage Monday night, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
CCFD said the fire happened around 9:53 p.m. Dec. 16 at 5710 Duneville Street near West Russell Road and South Jones Boulevard.
Fire personnel found a large, two-story home with smoke and flames. CCFD said the home was reported vacant.
The fire was knocked down in 30 minutes, CCFD said. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
CCFD estimated the damage to be more than $400,000. CCFD said the fire is under investigation.
(1) comment
Those loosers roaming around stoned on drugs ,getting out of the cold !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.