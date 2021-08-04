LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- CVS Health will now offer health insurance in select Nevada counties, including Clark County.
CVS announced it would be available on the individual insurance exchange market in Clark, Washoe and Nye Counties. It will be the first Aetna/CVS Health hybrid branded insurance. The open enrollment period will open Jan. 1, 2022.
“With the combined strength of Aetna and CVS Health, we’re uniquely positioned to provide greater value for consumers, particularly the millions of Americans who are uninsured or underinsured,” said Dan Finke, Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of Aetna. “We are taking a human-centered approach to health care by connecting people to the services and support they want – in their neighborhood, home and virtually anywhere they need us.”
The plans will offer:
- Low-cost or no-cost visits at any of the 14 MinuteClinic locations in Nevada and the more than 1,100 MinuteClinic locations across the country.
- Access to a Care Concierge at CVS HealthHUB locations, who is available to assist members by helping them navigate health care services and products.
- 20% off select CVS Health Brand health and wellness products at any one of the 10,000 CVS Pharmacy stores.
- 90-day refills members can have delivered directly to their door for free.
- Simplified member experience that lets members pay their premium at the store and manage their account with the mobile app or through the web.
