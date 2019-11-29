LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A central valley Walmart was evacuated after a fryer fire Friday morning, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.
Crews were called to the shopping center on West Charleston and Decatur boulevards around 9:19 a.m. on Nov. 29.
LVFR said there was a fryer fire at the McDonald's inside the store.
F3H TOC: 9:19AM. 4505 W Charleston Blvd Walmart Superstore fire in fryer at McDonald’s inside Walmart’s, fire is OUT by fire sprinkler, store evac’d, crews cleaning up, situation under control. Some units being released from scene. No injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 29, 2019
The sprinkler system quickly put out the fire and the store was evacuated, according to fire officials. Crews cleaned-up the scene and the situation was under control.
LVFR said there were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.