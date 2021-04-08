LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sitel Group is hiring for more than 300 people in insurance and customer service positions in Las Vegas.
Sitel Group said the positions range from full-time on-site work to work-from-home opportunities, and some of the positions are temporary.
“Whether you were working in the hospitality, gaming and nightlife industries, or are interested in a work from home role to support your family, we have opportunities to fit the many talented individuals in Las Vegas," Sitel Las Vegas site director Jacob Wade said. "The positions we’re hiring for are predominantly within financial and insurance services, as well as retail. Industries that are seeing a significant increase in customer service needs."
Interested applicants can visit sitel.life/LV to apply. Interviews will be conducted virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.