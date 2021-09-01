LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft announced he is hosting a free "Curbside Care" event with community partners
The event will be held at Clark County Fire Station 38, 1755 Silver Hawk Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123, on Friday, Sept. 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The event will feature car seat checks, medication disposal, electronics recycling, and free COVID-19 and flu shots.
Naft said he encourages parents with young children to stop at the event to get car seats adjusted. People can bring old computers, phones and other electronics to be safely recycled.
Old prescription and over-the-counter medications can be disposed of at the event, but needles, powders and liquids won’t be accepted.
Free COVID-19 and flu shots will be available while supplies last. Pfizer's two-dose and Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine will be on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.