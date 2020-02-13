Contract for Vegas casino employees expires at midnight

Members of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 protest outside Palace Station in Las Vegas on Feb. 12, 2016. (Source: FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union 226 declined to endorse any Democratic presidential candidate Thursday ahead of the Feb. 22 Nevada caucus.

The union, along with Bartenders Union Local 165, represents 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno.

The union recently sent a flyer to members breaking down policy issues with the leading candidates. The flyer particularly focused on Bernie Sanders, stating he would "end culinary healthcare." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.