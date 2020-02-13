LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union 226 declined to endorse any Democratic presidential candidate Thursday ahead of the Feb. 22 Nevada caucus.
The union, along with Bartenders Union Local 165, represents 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno.
The union recently sent a flyer to members breaking down policy issues with the leading candidates. The flyer particularly focused on Bernie Sanders, stating he would "end culinary healthcare."
Nevada, get ready to Early Vote! February 15th - 18th— The Culinary Union (@Culinary226) February 12, 2020
🗳We vote. We win. For our families! #FirstInTheWest #NVCaucus #NVEarlyVote pic.twitter.com/6kKf1weZt4
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
