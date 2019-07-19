LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada said the student union building located on the North Las Vegas campus would be renamed after State Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson.
Thompson died at the age of 51 in Carson City on May 4.
"Assemblyman Thompson was a tireless champion for our students," said CSN president Federico Zaragoza. "His legacy will live on through their success and in the community he served so selflessly. Countless community leaders have expressed their support for naming the student union in his honor, and we feel privileged to be able to make that happen."
Thompson, who represented District 17 in Clark County and was a native of North Las Vegas, served the Nevada Legislature for four sessions from 2013 to 2019, according to the legislature's website. He also served as Chief Deputy Majority Whip in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
