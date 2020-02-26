HENDERSON (FOX5) -- According to the American Welding Society, the welding shortage will reach a deficit of 400,000 workers by 2024.
This is due to the older generation of welders not being replaced by the younger generation. College of Southern Nevada students are looking to change that by enrolling in the welding program.
CSN's program allows students to get an entry-level certificate or and advanced-level associate degree.
According to CSN's website, the skilled used in the welding program apply to a variety of fields, such as transportation, aerospace, manufacturing and energy.
For more on the CSN welding program, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.