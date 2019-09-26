LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County said Greg Zanis of Crosses for Losses would return to the Las Vegas area for the second anniversary of the 1 October shooting.
According to the county, the crosses can be picked up by family members (if they choose). The crosses can be picked up at the Clark County Government Center, located at 500 South Grand Central Parkway, between noon and 2 p.m.
In the aftermath of the 1 October shooting, Zanis was awarded a key to the city and had a day named in his honor after he left the crosses at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.
The original 51 crosses have since been preserved at the Clark County Museum, along with many other items that were left at the Las Vegas Sign, Clark County said.
Zanis returned to Las Vegas in 2018 to drop off new crosses at the Las Vegas Sign.
In a statement, the county said:
We appreciate all that Mr. Zanis has done for Las Vegas. In the aftermath of 1 October, our community received an outpouring of support from around the world. Mr. Zanis was one of the many people who demonstrated support of Las Vegas and the family members of the 58 who we lost. He drove across the country from Aurora, Illinois, with a truck of white crosses. When he arrived, he parked at the Welcome sign and unloaded his gift to the community. Las Vegas needed a place to converge and reflect on the events of that terrible evening. The placement of the crosses at the Welcome sign was a natural fit, proving a poignant and well-received memorial around which the community came together as one.
On Oct. 1, Clark County and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will be hosting a wellness event for the survivors and the community at the Clark County Government Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Any crosses that have not been picked up by family members, Zanis will take with him once he leaves at 2 p.m., said Erik Pappa, director of public communications for the county.
