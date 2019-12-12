NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at a North Las Vegas apartment building Thursday morning.
North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue were responding to the fire at 3318 N. Decatur Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue around 8 a.m. on Dec. 12.
NLVFD said neighbors heard and saw an explosion with fire at an apartment. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the bottom floor of a two-story, eight-unit building.
About 50 firefighters initially responded to the scene and crews were able to isolate the fire to the one apartment, NLVFD public information officer Nino Galloway said. A total of 16 apartment units were evacuated for safety reasons.
Fire crews received multiple reports that the apartment that caught on fire was a suspected methamphetamine lab, but Galloway said NLVFD was unsure if that claim was accurate or not.
"We are treating for the safety of, not only the firefighters, but the citizens that live around here as such, and so we have brought in the police department to assist with the investigation," Galloway added.
Three people were injured in the fire and transported to University Medical Center, NLVFD said. One person was in critical condition and two others were also hospitalized.
The full extent of the victims' injuries were not immediately known, according to Galloway.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Galloway said the investigation would be "under a period of time."
The American Red Cross, as well as property management for the apartments, were called to the scene to assist those who were affected by the fire.
Damage costs were not immediately available.
Galloway said the scene was expected to be active as fire crews and the North Las Vegas Police Department investigate.
