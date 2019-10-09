LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In 2018, Las Vegas maintenance crews covered more than 120,000 graffiti tags and city officials said they expect similar numbers for 2019.
“Almost every day I come over here in this park,” said the worker as he painted over green block letters at Freedom Park. He asked us not to reveal his name for safety reasons.
“People have to realize that we work neighborhoods that most people wouldn’t go in, and we have to go in and clean the graffiti so it can get…you definitely have to watch you back,” he said.
This worker has been removing graffiti in Las Vegas for seven years. He said he usually completes between 50 and 75 work orders per day. Each work order can consist of multiple graffiti tags, so he’s well into the thousands at this point.
“Maybe 150 thousand, maybe more. I mean, I don’t know, I’ve covered a lot of stuff,” he said.
City officials said every year, they paint over around 30 acres worth of graffiti.
