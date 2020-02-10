LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews are searching for a missing hiker in Red Rock Canyon early Monday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a woman called Red Rock Dispatch and said her 33-year-old husband hadn't returned home after a hike on the Rainbow Trail at Red Rock Canyon late Sunday night.
LVMPD sent a rescue helicopter to search for the hiker.
LVMPD said due to poor weather and dangerous conditions, the search for the hiker was suspended until daylight.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.