LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews are searching for a missing hiker in Red Rock Canyon early Monday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a woman called Red Rock Dispatch and said her 33-year-old husband hadn't returned home after a hike on the Rainbow Trail at Red Rock Canyon late Sunday night.
The wife told police her husband was expected to come home early afternoon. LVMPD said they were called by the wife around 8:05 p.m. Sunday.
LVMPD sent a rescue helicopter to search for the hiker.
"Last night it got below freezing around the 1:00 hour," a search and rescue official said. "It got raining and it was really snowing up in the canyon, so the gentleman was having a rough night."
LVMPD said due to poor weather and dangerous conditions, the search for the hiker was suspended until daylight.
EARLIER REPORT:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Hi there, I am a highly experienced Red Rock Canyon hiker and happen to specifically know the Oak Creek Canyon very well and just summited Rainbow Mtn via Oak Creek this past Sat. My heart sank hard when I saw this when I woke up. If they need another person to help search Oak Creek I can be there within 25 minutes of being notified. If anyone related to the situation sees this and needs assistance please let me know!!! --> @marksisom on both Twitter and Instagram
