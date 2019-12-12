NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at a North Las Vegas apartment building Thursday morning.
North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue were responding to the fire at 3318 N. Decatur Boulevard near Decatur and Cheyenne Avenue.
The address matched up with the Coral Palms Condominiums complex.
NLVFD didn't immediately respond with additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
