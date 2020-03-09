LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said several palm trees caught on fire Monday morning, extending to an apartment building.
LVFR said the fire started just after 8 a.m. near East Charleston Boulevard at Las Vegas Boulevard.
LVFR said they had water on the fire as of 8:15 a.m. LVFR said NV Energy was requested due to power lines being downed in the area.
The fire was out as of 8:45 a.m., LVFR said. The fire extended to a one-story apartment building but LVFR said everyone got out of the building safe. No injuries were reported.
Assistance was requested for at least two adults who were displaced, LVFR said.
