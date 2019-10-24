LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Thursday, construction crews at the Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium began hoisting the cable roof into place.
“Just the term 'raising the roof' kind of conjures up a big milestone,” stadium chief operating officer Don Webb said.
It will take weeks to fully lift the roof into place and tension the cables.
“It’s a high-tech roof system that’s never been used in the United States yet,” Webb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.