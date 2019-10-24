Crews began working on the roof today at Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Raiders.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Thursday, construction crews at the Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium began hoisting the cable roof into place.

“Just the term 'raising the roof' kind of conjures up a big milestone,” stadium chief operating officer Don Webb said.

It will take weeks to fully lift the roof into place and tension the cables.

“It’s a high-tech roof system that’s never been used in the United States yet,” Webb said.

Raiders buy $28M of land for parking near Las Vegas stadium
Raiders to partner with casino for new Las Vegas stadium

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.