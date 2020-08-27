LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire was reported Thursday morning at the Clark County Wetlands.
Details surrounding the fire weren't immediately available, but smoke plumes were present in the area.
A call to Clark County Fire Department for more information wasn't immediately returned.
FOX5 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.