LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A brush fire was reported Thursday morning at the Clark County Wetlands.
Clark County Fire Department said the fire started around 6:30 a.m. Aug. 27. CCFD said the fire was just northeast of Sam Boyd Stadium.
The fire was about 100 feet by 100 feet when crews arrived. The Bureau of Land Management was called in to assist since the fire was on BLM land. The fire was knocked down with a few hot spots around 7:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation, CCFD said.
