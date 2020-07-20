LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are working to contain a 150-acre blaze near Goodsprings Monday afternoon.
Fire officials believe the Cottonwood Fire near State Route 160 may have started from a lightning strike after overnight storms in Southern Nevada. Officials said the fire is currently not threatening SR 160.
Officials said they are sending extra crews to the area to contain the blaze, including an air team to drop retardant on the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
