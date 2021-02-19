LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local nonprofit New Era Las Vegas is challenging Black-owned businesses to get more involved in their community.
The group is hosting the Safe Zone initiative where businesses agree to put a sticker on their window to signify it's a place people can go when they're in need.
President of New Era Minister Stretch Sanders said the group equips business owners to handle different situations that might come up.
"If they need a chance to sit in the back or rest themselves until you can get the proper people involved to help with the situation, then they do so," Sanders said. "Or they may need a bottle of water, or come in and get out of the heat, or to come in and get some air. It doesn't have to be about getting chased. Or they just may need someone to talk to."
If you have a Black-owned business, or a business in a Black community and would like to get involved, contact New Era at neweralasvegas817@gmail.com.
