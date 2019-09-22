LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said multiple were injured after an accident involving two vehicles in the northwest valley on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of West Cheyenne Avenue and Soft Breezes Drive, near North Buffalo, around 9:45 a.m., LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler said.
The vehicles collided where one of the cars struck a pedestrian who was waiting at a corner in the intersection.
According to police, one person was pronounced dead while several others were transported to University Medical Center Trauma.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said six victims were treated.
It was not immediately known what the severity of the other injuries were.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
