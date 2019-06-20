NHP GENERIC

ALAMO, NEVADA (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a crash on Thursday left one person dead and another in critical condition in Lincoln County.

The crash was reported on State Route 318 and mile marker six, just north of the small town of Alamo, Nevada, around 7:48 a.m., NHP said. Alamo is located 96 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

According to NHP, the crash involved a semi-truck and SR 318 was closed in both directions. Motorists were told to expect delays is traveling on SR 318.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.