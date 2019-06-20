ALAMO, NEVADA (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a crash on Thursday left one person dead and another in critical condition in Lincoln County.
The crash was reported on State Route 318 and mile marker six, just north of the small town of Alamo, Nevada, around 7:48 a.m., NHP said. Alamo is located 96 miles northeast of Las Vegas.
According to NHP, the crash involved a semi-truck and SR 318 was closed in both directions. Motorists were told to expect delays is traveling on SR 318.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
