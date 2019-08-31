LAUGHLIN (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a 73-year-old man from Laughlin died after a crash in Laughlin left him severely injured.
According to Las Vegas police, officers were called to the area of Bruce Woodbury Drive and Thomas Edison Avenue about 2:14 p.m. on Aug. 30 after receiving reports of a crash.
Officers were able to determine the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, identified by police as Jonny Mercer, 68, from Laughlin, was headed west on Bruce Woodbury and approaching Thomas Edison Avenue, Las Vegas police said. The man from Laughlin was in the passenger seat and Ana Toledo, 55, from Fort Mohave, Arizona, was sitting in the rear passenger seat.
The driver of a 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 was headed east on Bruce Woodbury and attempted to make a left turn to head north on Thomas Edison Avenue, police said. The front of the Mercedes collided into the Ford in the intersection.
According to Las Vegas police, all of the Ford's occupants were transported to Western Arizona Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona. The 73-year-old man was later pronounced dead by medical staff.
Mercer and Toledo suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the Mercedes was suspected of being impaired and he was booked under suspicion of DUI, police said.
This was LVMPD's 70th traffic-related fatality within the department's jurisdiction for 2019.
