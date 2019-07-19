LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About 70 NV Energy customers lost power Friday morning when a vehicle damaged a power box in front of a residence.
The single-vehicle accident involved a Ford Focus that collided with a power box in the 1400 block of Christy Lane, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The female driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Metro said. Impairment was not suspected.
The crash did not cause any damage to the residence, Metro said. The power box sustained major damage and has exposed wires.
NV Energy was headed to the scene to repair the power box. The utility's outage page showed an estimated power restoration time of 9:15 a.m.
As of 7:45 a.m., only eight customers remained without power.
You can see how run-down and the low income the east side is. 2 different shingle colors. One must have been on sale. Non-impairment? Was it the person just can't drive? Or the cheap car falling apart
