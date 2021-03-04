LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas is partnering with Cox Communications to launch a new smart curbside corridor pilot program for rideshares and taxis.
This is happening along the sidewalk adjacent to the 100 block on Main Street, south of the Plaza Hotel and Casino. Six rideshare and taxi spots will have kiosks running along them.
The kiosks are designed with smart technology to help manage loading zones. They'll gather vehicle and license plate information and send it to their countdown timer. If a car stays in the loading zone after the countdown ends, the system will report it to the city.
The Cox platform will also provide cloud processing of traffic flow information, an on-screen interface to display vehicle information and an online portal to report traffic flows and pedestrian counts.
“The city is working on a variety of smart and innovative public-private partnerships, just like this one,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a release. “We appreciate Cox for their out-of-the-box thinking and assistance as we work together to ease traffic congestion in our downtown. It’s ideas like this one that will move our city into the future.”
The ultimate goal of the initiative is to decrease traffic congestion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.