LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cowabunga Bay Water Park is hiring hundreds of people for its upcoming season.
More than 300 employees are needed for positions throughout the park, including lifeguards, guest services, EMTs, cashiers, cooks, cabana servers, maintenance and more, according to a news release from the park. Cowabunga Bay's seventh season begins March 7.
Lifeguard applicants must have the skills and training for safety, the release said. The park trains and certifies lifeguards through IAM StarGuard Elite.
General job requirements include excellent people skills, a positive attitude, reliability, flexible availability and a minimum age of 16 by time of hire, the release said. Food Handler cards and Alcohol Awareness Cards (if the applicant is 21) are required for all positions except lifeguards, park services, janitorial and maintenance.
All interested applicants should visit the employment section of Cowabunga Bay’s website to download an application, the release said. Completed applications will be accepted in person between 1 and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and interviews will be available on-site.
The park includees more than 20 slides and attractions, such as the largest lazy river in Nevada, nine water slides, four surf and swim pools and a kids' play area with 10 pint-sized slides and tipping buckets.
In honor of 2020, guests may purchase a one-day ticket for $20.20 through Jan. 17 by purchasing online. The $20.20 ticket is not valid for Cowabunga Bay After Dark 21+ nights, private events or combined with any other offer, the release said. The $20.20 ticket is valid March 21 through Sept. 27.
For more information, visit cowabungabayvegas.com or follow Cowabunga Bay Water Park on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
