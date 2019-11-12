LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cowabunga Bay will once again transform itself into Las Vegas Christmas Town.

The winter attraction will be open Nov. 29 through Dec. 31, according to a news release. Admission is $20 per person and includes a 100-foot sledding hill, train ride and more:

• St. Nick's Lighting Spectacular: More than 3 million twinkling lights will illuminate the entire park each night, dancing to classic holiday music.

• Polar Express Train Ride: Passengers will dash through Las Vegas Christmas Town on a 40-passenger Polar Express train ride that showcases every attraction and Christmas characters.

• Jingle Bell Sledding Hill: Sled down a 100-foot-tall hill of real snow.

• Yuletide laser tag: Guests can test their skills in a holiday-themed laser tag arena.

• Santa Claus' Cozy Cottage: Free of charge and open to all ages, guests are invited to meet Santa Claus inside his cottage and take photos.

• 'Let It Snow' Spectacular: Flashing lights with animated visual sequences come alive to classic holiday music. The light show spectacular will bring snow to the desert with real snow showers accompanying the experience.

• Blitzen's Bounce House Bonanza: Complete the 40-foot inflated Christmas obstacle course.

• Merry Magic Tree: The 40-foot-tall Merry Magic Tree has more than 500,000 lights.

• Frosty’s Snow Ball Pit fun: A play on a classic holiday season activity, guests can partake in a "snowball" fight in Frosty the Snowman’s ball pit.

• Tiny Tim’s Train Ride: A mini train ride for little ones.

• Christmas characters: Surprise appearances by classic Christmas favorites, such as the Grinch, will pop up throughout the evenings.

• Letters to Santa: Throughout Las Vegas Christmas Town, stations will be set up for children to write letters to Santa and place them directly into the Santa Mailbox.

• Rock wall: Challenge friends and family to climb the towering rock wall.

• Face painting – Guests can channel their favorite holiday characters with fun holiday face paint.

For an additional $10, visitors can get 100 paintballs help Rudolph save Christmas by helping defeat the Grinch and Abominable Snowman in the Rudolph Saves Christmas paintball attraction.

Las Vegas Christmas Town will serve classic holiday comfort foods and treats such as turkey sandwiches, Thanksgiving pizza, pumpkin pie, beignets and hot chocolate.

Hours for Las Vegas Christmas Town will be 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, the release said. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at lasvegaschristmastown.com or at the park upon arrival. Children 2 years and younger receive complimentary admission. Those purchasing tickets before Nov. 28 will receive 25 percent off.

Cowabunga Bay season ticket holders will receive free entry Dec. 2 through 5. Cowabunga Bay season ticket holders will receive $5 off admission for the remainder of the attraction.

For more information call Las Vegas Christmas Town at 661-549-7646 or visit lasvegaschristmastown.com.