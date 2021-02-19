LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cowabunga Bay is gearing up to kick off swim season. That means about 300 seasonal jobs will be up for grabs.
The water park is looking for cabana hosts, cashiers, cooks, life guards, and more. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.
You can find more information on open positions, and online applications here.
