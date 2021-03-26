LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cowabunga Bay is opening just in time for spring break.
The waterpark reopens its doors Saturday, March 27.
2021 season passes are up for sale at discounted prices online.
A regular pass costs about $80 right now, down from the usual $110. A Plus Pass costs $120 right, down from the usual $150.
The Plus Pass includes parking, three Bring a Friend Free Tickets valid for one visit each during the season, early park entry, rewards program and exclusive savings and discounts.
The park is located at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson, right off the US-95 at the Galleria exit.
