LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson water park Cowabunga Bay is gearing up for the summer by hosting a two-day hiring event.
The park is looking to fill 200-250 positions, and is hiring lifeguards, cashiers, expeditors, cooks, park service, janitorial and maintenance workers.
The hiring event is set to take place Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the water park, located at 900 Galleria Dr. in Henderson. Applicants can download an application on the park's website.
