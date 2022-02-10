LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cowabunga Bay water park is looking for 500 seasonal workers before it opens on March 26.
It is seeking cashiers, servers, maintenance staff and lifeguards. Job seekers as young as 15 can apply for some jobs. Perks of the job include free park admission and exclusive employee parties.
Cowabunga Bay is hosting an interview day on Feb. 19 and Sunset Station in Henderson. Job seekers must apply to be invited.
