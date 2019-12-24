LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Saturday, Dec. 21, fire and smoke ripped through a downtown Las Vegas apartment building, killing six people and displacing dozens more.
Clark County on Tuesday released the identities of all six victims. They are:
- Henry Lawrence Pinc, age 70, of Las Vegas, Nevada;
- Tracy Ann Cihal, age 57, of Las Vegas, Nevada;
- Francis Lombardo, Jr., age 72, of Las Vegas, Nevada;
- Cynthia Mikell, age 61, of Las Vegas, Nevada;
- Donald Keith Bennett, age 63, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and
- Kerry Baclaan, age 46, of Las Vegas, Nevada
County spokesperson Erik Pappa said the cause and manner of death is still being investigated for all victims and a determination is expected within six to eight weeks.
The fire broke out at the Alpine Motel Apartments, 213 N. 9th Street, just after 4 a.m. on Dec. 21. Upon arrival, firefighters found people jumping and hanging from windows as smoke filled the first floor of the three-floor building.
Firefighters had the flames out within minutes and said the fire was contained to one apartment. The door to the apartment was opened, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said, which would let the smoke travel through the building.
Thirteen people were taken to the hospital and six people were found dead. Dozens more were displaced as a result.
Investigators from the fire department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have been on-site since the fire.
Some residents told media there was no heating in the building and they were using their stoves for heat, which was named a possible cause of the fire.
The property's landlord denied that claim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.