LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Air Quality issued an advisory for July 4 and 5 for potential elevated levels of smoke due to fireworks during Independence Day.
According to air quality officials, smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. People who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.
"Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath even in healthy people," air quality officials said.
A seasonal ozone advisory is currently in effect.
The department shared several tips on how anyone susceptible to air pollution can stay safe:
- Stay indoors if you see or smell smoke
- Limit outdoor activity and exertion whenever possible
- Keep windows and doors closed
- Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty
- Schedule outdoor activities in the early morning or evening when ozone levels are low
- Substitute activities with something lighter, i.e. walk instead of jog
- Reduce how much you drive; do not let the car engine idle
- Use public transport or carpool
- Fill your gas tank after sunset
- Keep your car well maintained
- Utilize landscaping that uses less water
- Turn off lights and electronics when not in use
