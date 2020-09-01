LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Commission unanimously approved the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's request to acquire the Las Vegas monorail Tuesday morning.
The deal would allow the LVCVA to manage the monorail and have exclusive rights to its route. Currently, the monorail runs from the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip to Sahara on the north side of the Strip. Included is a stop at the Las Vegas Convention Center, managed by LVCVA.
LVCVA was set to discuss the acquisition during a meeting at 3 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
