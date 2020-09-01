LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Commission unanimously approved the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's request to acquire the Las Vegas monorail Tuesday morning.
The deal would allow the LVCVA to manage the monorail and have exclusive rights to its route. Currently, the monorail runs from the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip to Sahara on the north end of the Strip. Included is a stop at the Las Vegas Convention Center, managed by LVCVA.
The transaction would transfer rights and responsibilities from the county to the convention authority, LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said in a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Hill said the cost of the deal would equate to about 1% of the amount of debt LVCVA has, amounting to little lost. He said the monorail, which carries about 5 million passengers per year, is worth the money.
"The monorail is important," Hill said. "(Visitors) want to see that transportation option continue."
Hill said if LVCVA did not buy the monorail, it could be several years before another option appears.
"We don’t feel that the LVCVA will be investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the preservation or expansion of this," Hill said.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman opposed the deal, but was not present during the meeting.
(2) comments
This sounds as good as the bullet train to Victorville. First they have to bring the tourists back to Las Vegas....
The system is salvageable and could be incredibly useful if they added stations at the airport, UNLV, Downtown, and Allegent Stadium.
